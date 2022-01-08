What do they have in common Jacky Ickx And Danilo Petrucci? Both after having raced in the highest category of motoring and speed motorcycling respectively, they decided to try their hand at rally raids such as the Dakar and the Rally of the Pharaohs. Thanks to the success obtained on Thursday during the fifth stage, Danilo Petrucci became the first MotoGP rider to win a stage in the most famous raid in the world.

After the successes obtained with Ducati at Mugello in 2019 and at Le Mans in 2020 Petrucci brought the KTM 450 in front of everyone following the penalty of his brand mate Toby Price, a great result for the Ternier born in 1990, who is at theabsolute debut in the Dakar.

Another one who won first on the asphalt and the on the dirt. Mister Jacky Ickx came to say hello today. pic.twitter.com/0BJFWqMj3A – Danilo Petrucci (@ Petrux9) January 8, 2022

Jacky Ickx has won eight Grand Prix in F1, coming close to the world title twice in 1969 as a Brabham driver and in 1970 at the wheel of a Ferrari. His Palmarès in endurance races is also legendary. The Belgian born in 1945 has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times, first as a Ford driver and then at the wheel of a Porsche. Ickx said he hopes that Petrucci will continue his commitment in the Dakar also in the coming seasons and that his is a nice example for the world of motorsport. A truly prestigious endorsement for Petrucci, who after a 2021 lacking in satisfactions in MotoGP with KTM opened 2022 in a sparkling way.