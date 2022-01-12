Twenty-four hours after Toyota’s hat-trick in the ninth stage of the Dakar 2022, the tenth test of the 44th edition featured a signed double Audi. In front of Carlos Sainz, who finished in second position, the Frenchman won the heat Stephane Peterhansel, finally reached the finish line first after a start, in the first days of January, characterized by numerous technical problems. Thanks to this success, the first solo show obtained in 2022, ‘Monsieur Dakar’ is ever closer to the absolute record of victories belonging to Ari Vatanen, still at the top of this special ranking with 50 total affirmations. Audi’s third overall victory, however, did not unduly ruin Nasser Al-Attiyah’s leadership of the standings, who retains a 32-minute lead over Sebastien Loeb despite seventh place obtained in the stage from Wadi Al-Dawasir to Bisha.

In any case, the great protagonist of the day was undoubtedly Peterhansel, who thus commented on his performance at the end of a test that lasted 759 km – 375 of which special – underlining his desire to aim everything for 2023: “This was one of my first clean stops, in which I had no problems with shock absorbers, punctures or difficulties in navigation – he has declared – from the second week to today we have not had any major technical problems, so we are making progress and we are having fun every day. Each Audi driver has won a stage in this year’s edition, which is very positive. The first time an electric car won the Dakar with Carlos was an important thing, now we are confirming the performances and everything we have done positively during this edition. These results are undoubtedly good for our morale, especially after a complicated start of the Desert Marathon. We must win in 2023, there is no other solution. In any case, we must be ready ”.