The first stage of the Dakar Rally immediately reserved a sensational twist, with a excellent retreat from the competition currently underway in Saudi Arabia: at kilometer 154, in a rocky stretch near Ha’il, the French Stéphane Peterhansel has in fact suffered damage to the rear axle following a accident happened behind the wheel of his Audi RS Q e-tron hybrid.

Both he and his co-pilot, Edouard Boulanger, were fortunately unharmed in the impact, but the reported failure forced the crew to a premature forfeit from the competition, with the two transalpines who are waiting for the technical assistance truck for repairs.

After reaching 14th place in Saturday’s prologue, Peterhansel had recovered up to 2nd position, so much so that he was only six seconds behind test leader Nasser Al-Attiyah, who was also busy with Toyota. The unexpected, which occurred after 2 and a half hours from the start of the stage, made the 56-year-old’s dream of glory fade, and he will not be able to realize the goal of hitting the 15th victory in the Dakar. There AudiFurthermore, he already sees his adventure in the raid seriously compromised since in addition to having lost ‘Monsieur Dakar’ due to this knockout, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom already pay a very heavy delay towards the leader Nasser Al-Attiyah due to serious navigation problems encountered in the more than 300 km covered today.