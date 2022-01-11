Sam Sunderland paid stage winner José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo eight minutes today and so the top of the standings went to Matthias Walkner, fourth today. The first four – Walkner, Sunderland, Van Beveren and Quintanilla – have been divided for four minutes in an open competition and with four manufacturers (KTM, GasGas, Yamaha and Honda) vying for the final success.
Eighteenth position for Danilo Petrucci, 8 minutes and 42 seconds behind Cornejo Florimo. The rider from Terni is still in the sights of KTM, which according to the official website of the Dakar would like to close the negotiations for the role of official 2023 drivers with Petrucci and two other promising youngsters revealed in this edition, namely Mason Klein and Bradley Cox.
Dakar 2022 | Moto, the order of arrival of the eighth stage (the first ten)
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time / Detachment
|1
|JI Cornejo Florimo
|Honda
|02h 29’30 “
|2
|K. Benavides
|KTM
|+ 01’26 “
|3
|R. Brabec
|Honda
|+ 01’47 “
|4
|M. Walkner
|KTM
|+ 02’06 “
|5
|J. Barreda
|Honda
|+ 02’10 “
|6
|A. Short
|Yamaha
|+ 03’56 “
|7
|L. Benavides
|Husqvarna
|+ 04’21 “
|8
|P. Quintanilla
|Honda
|+ 05’02 “
|9
|A. Van Beveren
|Yamaha
|+ 05’04 “
|10
|M. Giemza
|Orlen team
|+ 06’40 “
Dakar 2022 | Moto, the general classification (the top ten)
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time / Detachment
|1
|M. Walkner
|KTM
|30h 14’03 “
|2
|S. Sunderland
|GasGas
|+ 02’12 “
|3
|A. Van Beveren
|Yamaha
|+ 03’56 “
|4
|P. Quintanilla
|Honda
|+ 04’41 “
|5
|K. Benavides
|KTM
|+ 10’22 “
|6
|J. Barreda
|Honda
|+ 10’57 “
|7
|L. Santolino
|Sherco
|+ 26’54 “
|8
|S. Svitko
|SRT
|+ 27’52 “
|9
|JI Cornejo Florimo
|Honda
|+ 32’30 “
|10
|A. Short
|Yamaha
|+ 34’59 “
#Dakar #Moto #stage #Florimo #top #Walkner #leader #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply