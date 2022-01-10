In this Dakar 2022, at least among the bikes, there doesn’t really seem to be a stage devoid of emotions and overturns in front. Today’s route, which took the competitors from Al Dawadimi to Wadi Ad Dawasir after a total of 830 km (record for this edition), 395 of which in special stages, did not disappoint expectations and helped to change the face of the general classification once again. this endless rally raid. The British Sam Sunderland, riding his Gas Gas, conquered the first partial success in this edition, also regaining possession of the first place in the overall ranking.

Already second on two occasions in the first seven stages, the ’89 class dominated the day passing the lead in all the main control waypoints, gradually increasing his margin on the direct rivals. Sunderland, who this morning at the start was fourth in the general classification 5’38 “behind the leader Van Beveren, closed stage 8 with a 2’53” margin on the second of the day, Honda Chilean Pablo Quintanilla. Third place for Matthias Walkner, who with the KTM reached the finish line with a delay of 4’11 ”from the winner. The Frenchman from Yamaha, on the other hand, paid the duty significantly. Van Bevern in fact finished stage 8 in ninth place, more than 10 minutes away from Sunderland.

Difficult day also for the reigning champion, Kevin Benavides – second in the stage yesterday and third this morning in the general classification – who today received a delay of 15 ‘. Our Danilo Petrucci also closed today with some worries, finishing the stage in 25th place after losing a lot of time in the section between the third last and the penultimate waypoint. The KTM rider from Terni arrived at the finish just under 24 ‘late. Now in the general classification Sunderland leads with 3’45 “ahead of Walkner and 4’43” over Van Beveren.

Dakar 2022 | Moto, the order of arrival of the eighth stage (the first ten)

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time / Detachment 1 S. Sunderland Gas Gas 03h48’02 “ 2 P. Quintanilla Honda 02’53 “ 3 M. Walkner KTM 04’11 “ 4 R. Brabec Honda 06’44 “ 5 M. Klein KTM 08’08 “ 6 T. Price KTM 08’39 “ 7 L. Benavides Husqvarna 09’32 “ 8 J. Rodriguez Hero 09’58 “ 9 A. Van Beveren Yamaha 10’21 “ 10 J. Barreda Bor Honda 11’43 “