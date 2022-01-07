False restart for the motorcycles in the Dakar. The sixth stage in fact lasted 101 km, then the organizers gave up in front of the bad conditions of the ground (cars and trucks had passed it yesterday) and the consequent complaints of the drivers when refueling. Daniel won Sanders, the best in a first part characterized by high speed and open slopes. The Australian from GasGas preceded his teammate and leader of the classification Sam Sunderland by 2’26 ”. Third Matthias Walkner (+ 2’36 ”), chasing the Brit in the overall.

Followed by Pablo Quintanilla and Ricky Brabec, in the top 10 also Klein, Svitko, van Beveren, Price and Rodrigues. Danilo Petrucci, after yesterday’s resounding success, he finished in 40th position, trailing by 12’44 “: the Terni player paid for the role of forerunner and after the first waypoint he was already 6’30 ”late, also due to a crash after three minutes of competition. Fall also for Ross Branch, taken to the medical center of the bivouac. In the general classification, Sunderland has 2’39 “over Walkner and 5’35” over Sanders.