The Dakar 2022 is only in its warm-up phase but some interesting scenarios are already beginning to take shape, at least in the motorcycle category. Stage 1B – in fact the ‘second’ prologue of the rally raid after yesterday’s mini opening stage – was once again won by the Australian Daniel Sanders riding his GasGas. Fourth in the general classification of 2021 – as a rookie – Sanders was also the fastest on opening day. Today he concluded with the best time the 514 km course all around the city of Haʼil, of which 333 of special stages.

Sanders took the lead in all the control checkpoints, closing the stage with a two-minute margin on the second classified, the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla on Honda – who had also occupied the place of honor yesterday – and the Austrian Matthias Walkner, in saddle the first of the KTMs. Branch and Benavides, respectively third and fourth in the prologue yesterday, lost ground today. The Yamaha rider finished tenth, losing over 17 ‘. Worse went to the Argentine from KTM, reigning champion. In fact, his gap from the top to the finish exceeded 34 minutes. He was the author of another splendid test Danilo Petrucci. The Italian crossed the finish line with the 13th time, 25 minutes behind Sanders.