[Aggiornamento 15.20] – Danilo Petrucci won the fifth stage of the Dakar: Toby Price was in fact penalized by 6 ‘from the race direction. The rider from Terni becomes the first former MotoGP rider to win a stage of the Desert Marathon.

Marc Coma has won the Dakar five times and in 2020 he was co-driver of Fernando Alonso in the experience of the two-time world champion at the wheel of Toyota in the most famous raid in the world. The Spanish rookie obtained a second stage place as best result and Coma compared the Asturian Danilo Petrucci in an interview just released. The rider from Terni took Coma’s compliments literally and today finished in second place the fifth stage won by his teammate in KTM Toby Price.

This is the first victory for the Austrian manufacturer in this 44th edition of the Dakar, a brace that compensates for the minutes lost by Matthias Walkner in the overall standings by the leader. Sam Sunderland, today arrived 12 minutes from Price. Kevin Benavides and Daniel Sanders were having an excellent stage, but collapsed in the final, with the GasGas driver remaining eight minutes in the overall standings behind his team mate.

Dakar 2022 | Moto, the order of arrival of the fifth stage (the first ten)

Pos Pilot Motorcycle Time / Detachment 1 T. Price * KTM 03.19’32 “ 2 D. Petrucci KTM + 04’14 “ 3 R. Branch Yamaha + 04’16 “ 4 J. Cornejo Honda + 04’19 “ 5 R. Brabec Honda + 05’46 “ 6 M. Klein KTM + 07’35 “ 7 A. Short Yamaha + 08’43 “ 8 K. Benavides KTM + 08’56 “ 9 S. Howes Husqvarna + 10’37 “ 10 M. Michek Orion + 11’21 “ * scale to sixth position

Dakar 2022 | Motorcycle, general classification

Pos Pilot Motorcycle Time / Detachment 1 S. Sunderland GasGas 19.01’50 “ 2 M. Walkner KTM + 02’29 “ 3 A. Van Beveren Yamaha + 05’59 “ 4 D. Sanders GasGas + 08’01 “ 5 S. Howes Husqvarna + 13’36 “ 6 L. Santolino Sherco + 15’27 “ 7 P. Quintanilla Honda + 16’55 “ 8 R. Branch Yamaha + 18’15 “ 9 K. Benavides KTM + 21’51 “ 10 S. Svitko SRT + 22’50 “