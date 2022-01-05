There fourth stage of the Dakar 2022 granted an ‘encore’ of victories in the motorcycles of the Spaniard Joan Barreda, already winner of the second test on Monday. The Iberian driver of the Honda in fact, he concluded at the top of the classification the longest stage of the 44th edition, from Al-Artawiyah to Riyadh, for a total of 465 km. In addition to having the better of Chilean and teammate Pablo Quintanilla, the third step of the podium saw the presence of Danilo Petrucci, on his first career podium in this competition after an excellent performance completed on his KTM. . Despite the double success – 29th overall in the Dakar – Barreda is still seventh in the overall standings, just behind Quintanilla. The British Sam Sunderland remains at the head of the group, with a three-minute lead from the Austrian Matthias Walkner, his direct rival.

At the end of this last special stage, the Spaniard commented on his feelings as follows, also underlining a small physical discomfort accused during the race: “It was a very tough stage, with all types of terrain – he has declared – but it was above all useful to be able to recover some time in the general classification. I started from a very backward position, but, feeling fit, I have been attacking all day. Everything is going well, I just have tendonitis in my arm which hurts a little after the first day’s fall between the rocks: I have a small inflammation. In any case, I will manage it to keep attacking. The goal is still to get a good position, but to do that we will have to improve gradually, kilometer by kilometer ”.