The 44th edition of the Dakar presents only two stages still to be played before its natural conclusion, scheduled for January 14th. At the moment, at the end of the tenth race won by Stéphane Peterhansel, the classification sees the Toyota driver firmly in command Nasser Al-Attiyah, leader of the ranking with 32 and a half minutes ahead on Sebastien Loeb, second at the wheel of the team Prodrive Hunter. The latter, delayed by 50 minutes after the checkered flag on the third heat – there where he encountered mechanical problems as well as a puncture and other difficulties related to navigation – nevertheless had the merit of shortening the gap on the Qatari rival by almost 20 minutes .

However, with ‘only’ 510 km of distance separating the competitors from the end of the Dakar 2022, the nine-time WRC champion has very little hope of being able to reach and overtake Al-Attiyah from the top of the standings. Not surprisingly, the 47-year-old Alsatian commented on his very low optimism, equal to a sort of surrender: “We cannot try to do more than what we are doing now – He admitted – we are pushing hard in all stages doing our best, but the gap is too big. It is so. We will continue to push for the past couple of days, and see where we get. However, we need to do much more, because the gap is too big ”. At the same time, the Qatari, close to his fourth success in the Dakar, wanted to underline his desire to continue at best the distance that separates him from the finish line, continuing a pace so far marked by two victories and a single infringement in stage 8, resulting in a penalty of 5 minutes: “I don’t want to take any risks – commented – I just need to have a good pace, no matter if I lose two or three minutes. There were no punctures today, no problems with the car, and navigation was good with Matthieu Baumel. Tomorrow is a good position on the road for us, and we are quite happy. Overall, we did a good job, it doesn’t matter to win every day. Last year we won seven stages, but we finished second. This year we have won two and we are in the lead, and it is a good feeling ”.