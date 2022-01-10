To dream of something more than a placement, you need much more than some lucky event, be it a personal advantage or a disadvantage for the leader. Sebastien Loeb he didn’t worry about it and went on his way in the eighth stage of the Dakar, on the other hand he had nothing to lose. Drilling? No problem, wheel changed in minutes. Spare wheel lost on the road? Just be more careful at the end. And the Alsatian was right, who does not want to give up despite being 37’58 ”behind the three-time Dakar champion Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The Qatari also experienced adventures not recommended for guts, such as driving his car for 350 km without the rear differential, with only front-wheel drive, the smell of oil and noises that were so much like signs of Toyota’s failure, that however the he reached the finish line in ad-Dawasir with ‘only’ seven minutes behind Loeb. The Frenchman commented on his stage: “It wasn’t a walk in the park for me either. We pushed very hard from start to finish because we had to lead the way then we just wanted to be in front and not have Nasser behind“, The BRX pilot told reporters. “We tried from the start and reported a puncture. The wheel was changed quickly, and in the end we went on like this until neutralization. There we realized that we had lost our only spare tire, so I had to pay even more attention. But it was still a good stage, we had aexcellent navigation and we reached the finish line without making any mistakes“.