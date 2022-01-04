The Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers in yesterday’s stage he was the protagonist of an unfortunate episode. The South African driver in the first stage had accumulated more than half an hour late in relation to his brand-mate Nasser Al-Attiyah and in the second stage he pushed, recovering up to fourth position in the general classification, but he was guilty of a deplorable behavior.

Indeed, De Villiers overwhelmed the Chilean motorcyclist Zumaran without stopping to help. The commissioners punished the Toyota standard bearer with a five-minute penalty in the overall standings for failing to help (sanction that made the South African climb to sixth position). This is the defense of De Villiers: “The section where the accident occurred was full of rocks. I was proceeding with caution and saw the rider standing on the left. There was a rock hidden by the sand and when I hit it I was pushed towards the bike and couldn’t help but hit it. The motorcyclist immediately beckoned me to continue with his arm. For me it was the signal that everything was okay and that I could continue, so I passed it and then I didn’t want to stop because the stretch was very sandy and I was afraid of getting covered up and getting stuck “, his words reported by the newspaper dirtfish.

This should not have been a five-minute penalty for Giniel de Villiers (like he received), it should be an instant disqualification the second he drove off without checking on the biker 🤬 # Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/zBLsIbSnbR – Simon Patterson (@denkmit) January 3, 2022

The commissioners did not accept De Villiers’ justifications confirming the five-minute penalty which in the eyes of various insiders seemed a real grace. Such an obvious betrayal of the spirit of the Dakar would have deserved disqualification.