Giniel De Villers has already made headlines in this Dakar in an unedifying way: the Toyota driver during the first stage in fact hit the motorcyclist Zumaran without stopping to help and was penalized with a five-minute penalty. Today, De Villers was again involved in an accident that could have had very serious consequences, which fortunately did not occur. The South African, in fact, after a jump on a dune landed on a motorcycle that had fallen previously.

The Hilux destroyed the vehicle on which it landed, without causing damage to the pilot who had moved away from the accident area. The commissioners decided to sanction De Villers with five hours of penalty. The South African and the co-driver declared that they had not heard the alarm system that warns the riders when these situations may occur and that they did not realize they had landed on the bike and destroyed it. They offered to pay for the damages, but that wasn’t enough to avoid the penalty.

De Villers personally contacted the rider whose bike was destroyed and in addition to paying the damages he will cover the registration for the 2023 edition. The commissioners, however, deemed it necessary to confirm the sanction. The organization will lead thorough investigations about this accident because the safety system that should warn drivers arriving in the area of ​​an accident did not work properly, or in any case it was not warned by the Toyota crew involved in this episode.