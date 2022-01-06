The difficulties and bad luck of the first three days were swept away by an unexpected but well-deserved third place in the fourth stage, albeit canceled by a penalty. Danilo Petrucci he is amazing in his own way in his first participation in the Dakar after the experience closed this year in MotoGP, receiving the compliments of many veterans of the most famous rally-raid in the world.

“I took the wrong gear and put the limiter at 50 km / h instead of 30, when I realized it was late. The penalty is fair, but I don’t care because I had so much fun. And today, starting from the back, I can win the special “ commented Petrux on the eve of stage 5 of this Epiphany, loaded more and more like a spring after the tears of the second day due to the breaking of a fuse that could have compromised the rest of the competition. “Driving was the only thing I wanted, notwithstanding the consumption of gasoline and tires, the engine braking, the strategies … They have stressed me out for the past couple of years because I was too big, I couldn’t take it anymore. I saw that I am going to God, yesterday I was very fast, but I never took risks, I am happy ”.

“The biggest change from the track is the pace – then explained Petrucci, as reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport – In MotoGP it’s impressive, no one understands how those 45 minutes of racing go beyond human possibilities, to try to win you really have to exceed your limit, and you can only discover that in racing. Here you drive at 80% for four hours, but when after two you are already cooked “.

As mentioned, the 31-year-old from Terni managed to amaze many experts present and competing at the bivouac, receiving words of praise at matches from Marc Coma, 5 times winner of the Dakar on two wheels and in 2020 Fernando Alonso’s navigator in its only – to date – participation with Toyota.

“For me, what Danilo is doing has never been seen – declared Coma – In some ways Danilo can be associated with Fernando, even if motorcycles are quite another thing than cars. Petrucci is a rookie, but he comes from MotoGP, from a totally different, opposite life, with riders living in a bubble of luxury. To race here, he got out of his comfort zone, he didn’t show up as the big star, he had to suffer and take risks, and that hugely increases my respect for him. Few men are willing to change everything, and this makes Danilo great ”.

Big cheers also from Thomas Oldrati, a leading figure in the world of enduro with a vast collection of world, European and national titles: “Two years ago I told him he could go fast, we went around the Bergamo Valleys after the World Cup, and on stones never seen before it was scary”.