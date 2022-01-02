It did not start under the best auspices, at least from an ‘environmental’ point of view, the Dakar 2022. The legendary rally raid, which takes place entirely in Saudi Arabia for the third consecutive year, kicked off yesterday from Jeddah amid significant concerns related to the safety of the participants. In fact, a few days ago we wrote about the discovery of a car – linked to the event – on fire in front of a hotel in the city. The rumor of a possible attack was immediately circulated, but initially it had not been confirmed by the organizers and authorities. As reported today by the Gazzetta dello Sport instead, the confirmation of the presence of a bomb on the destroyed vehicle arrived.

David Castera, race director, said there was a bomb placed under the car that went up in flames. The targeted self was a means of assistance. Fortunately, the gesture did not cause victims, but the French driver Philippe Boutron, under the Sodicars Racing team, was injured in the leg. The Saudi authorities have therefore increased security to try to avoid the repetition of other similar situations. The bivouac now also has armed guards to keep all the rally participants under protection.