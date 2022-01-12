The seal of ‘Monsieur Dakar’ could not be missing in the 44th edition, Stéphane Peterhansel. The Audi driver took the tenth stage, signing career success number 49, an affirmation that leads him to just one win from Ari Vatanen’s record of 50 wins.

Peterhansel preceded brand mate Carlos Sainz and Orlando Terranova, fifth Sebastien Loeb, seventh Nasser Al-Attiyah, who retains 32 minutes ahead against the BRX driver when there are now two stages to go until the end of the Dakar. Audi also ‘celebrates’ the entry of Mattias Ekstrom in tenth position within the top-10 of the general classification.

Dakar 2022 | Cars, the order of arrival of the tenth stage (the first ten)

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 S. Peterhansel Audi 02h 52’43 “ 2 C. Sainz Audi + 02’06 “ 3 O. Newfoundland BRX + 03’59 “ 4 H. Lategan Toyota + 04’11 “ 5 S. Loeb BRX + 04’25 “ 6 J. Przygonski Mini + 05’48 “ 7 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota + 05’50 “ 8 L. Alvarez Toyota + 07’27 “ 9 M. Serradori Century + 07’31 “ 10 Y. Al Rajhi Toyota + 07’54 “

Dakar 2022 | Cars, the general classification (the top ten)

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota 33h 13’37 “ 2 S. Loeb BRX + 32’40 “ 3 Y. Al Rajhi Toyota + 55’48 “ 4 O. Newfoundland BRX + 1h 29’18 “ 5 J. Przygonski Mini + 1h 41’02 “ 6 G. De Villiers Toyota + 1h 45’42 “ 7 V. Vasilyev VRT + 1h 49’36 “ 8 S. Halpern Mini + 2h 13’21 “ 9 M. Serradori Century + 2h 30’23 “ 10 M. Ekstrom Audi + 2h 42’46 “