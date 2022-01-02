Nasser Al-Attiyah he clearly imposed himself in the first stage of the Dakar 2022, 334 km of special stage at Hail in Saudi Arabia. The Toyota Qatari preceded Sebastien Loeb’s Prodrive and Martin Prokop’s Orleans Team Ford buggy. Disastrous day for Audi, with Stéphane Peterhansel knocked out due to a broken rear suspension.

Problems also the other standard bearers of the house of the four circles, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom. The Spaniard had serious problems at the level of navigation like his Swedish brand-mate and now the two-time Dakar winner is already over two hours behind Nasser Al-Attiyah. The final stage, on the other hand, cost dearly to the other Prodrive Brx standard-bearer, Nani Roma, who lost over an hour coming out of the top-10.

At the moment, therefore, the general classification sees several outsiders among the top ten, with Loeb direct pursuer of Al-Attiyah. De Villiers, another official driver of the Japanese company, has already accumulated over half an hour late. It already seems a utopia for Sainz and Ekstrom to hope to get back in contention for the final victory after this first pitiless stage for the Audi.

Dakar 2022 | Car, order of arrival first stage (the first ten)

Pos Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota 03:30:53 “ 2 S. Loeb Brx + 12’44 “ 3 M. Prokop Ford + 22’39 “ 4 L. Alvarez Toyota + 27’42 “ 5 V. Vasilyev VRT + 28’58 “ 6 S. Halpern Mini + 29’37 “ 7 G. De Villiers Toyota + 33’33 “ 8 J. Przygonski Ford + 41’51 “ 9 Y. Al Rahji Toyota + 43’40 “ 10 O. Newfoundland Brx + 49’27 “