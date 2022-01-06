First career victory in the Dakar for Henk Lategan. The Toyota driver won in the fifth stage of the 44th edition in the car category despite a problem with the door on his side of the cockpit. Lategan ran the final of the special stage with the goalkeeper open ‘to flag’, but this did not prevent him from winning with almost two minutes ahead of Sebastien Loeb.

The most dangerous opponent for Lategan was Stéphane Peterhansel, but Monsieur Dakar stopped to wait for Carlos Sainz to yield to the matador its suspension following the breaking of the shock absorber by the Spaniard in conjunction with the passage from the fourth Waypoint. Lucio Alvarez completes today’s podium. Seventh position for Giniel De Villers, whose ranking has now been overturned by the five-hour penalty received by the Commissioners for landing on a motorcycle without stopping during the second stage. Eighth Nasser Al-Attiyah, who had some problems in the early stages of today’s test. The Qatari paid Loeb three minutes, however, still very far from the Prince in the overall standings.

Dakar 2022 | Cars, order of arrival of the third stage (the first ten)

Pos Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 H. Lategan Toyota 03:53:28 “ 2 S. Loeb BRX + 01’58 “ 3 L. Alvarez Toyota + 02’10 “ 4 M. Serradori Century + 02’24 “ 5 G. Chicherit Thunder + 02’59 “ 6 J. Przygonski Mini + 03’20 “ 7 G. De Villiers Toyota + 04’29 “ 8 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota + 04’53 “ 9 O. Newfoundland BRX + 06’27 “ 10 C. Visser Century + 07’09 “

Dakar 2022 | Cars, general classification after the third stage (the top ten)

Pos Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota 17:24:23 “ 2 S. Loeb BRX + 35’10 “ 3 L. Alvarez Toyota + 51’15 “ 4 Y. Al Rahji Toyota + 01.06’23 “ 5 V. Vasilyev BMW + 01.07’52 “ 6 J. Przygonski Mini + 01.10’24 “ 7 S. Halpern Mini + 01.22’01 “ 8 O. Newfoundland BRX + 01.25’16 “ 9 M. Prokop Ford + 01.31’01 “ 10 M. Serradori Century + 02.07’49 “