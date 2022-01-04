Claim number 40 in the Dakar for Carlos Sainz, who scored Audi’s first success, ahead of Henk Lategan’s Toyota by 38 seconds. The day on the shields for the house of the four circles is completed by Stephane Peterhansel, third, with Mattias Ekstrom fifth behind the Hunter of Nani Roma. This is the first success in the history of the most famous raid in the world achieved by a vehicle equipped with hybrid propulsion. Day to forget instead for Sebastien Loeb, who collapsed 37 minutes late in the overall standings by Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The Toyota Qatari runs with one suspended disqualification after the scrutineers’ scrutineering conducted at the end of the second stage and today he finished in eighth position five minutes behind Carlos Sainz.

40 Dakar stage wins but the first one in history with a hybrid electrically powered car for @CSainz_oficial ! I know this one is going to feel special for him. A lot of hard work behind the scenes. Congrats! 💪 – Carlos Sainz (@ Carlossainz55) January 4, 2022

Dakar 2022 | Cars, order of arrival of the third stage (the first ten)

Pos Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 C. Sainz Audi 02:26:51 “ 2 H. Lategan Toyota + 00’38 “ 3 S. Peterhansel Audi + 01’41 “ 4 N. Rome BRX + 02’41 “ 5 M. Ekstrom Audi + 02’59 “ 6 Y. Al Rahji Toyota + 03’46 “ 7 G. De Villiers Toyota + 04’10 “ 8 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota + 05’10 “ 9 L. Alvarez Toyota + 06’23 “ 10 O. Newfoundland BRX + 08’11 “

Dakar 2022 | Cars, general classification after the third stage (the top ten)

Pos Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota 09:31:22 “ 2 S. Loeb BRX + 37’40 “ 3 L. Alvarez Toyota + 42’26 “ 4 G. De Villiers Toyota + 45’22 “ 5 Y. Al Rahji Toyota + 47’29 “ 6 V. Vasilyev BMW + 49’53 “ 7 M. Prokop BMW + 54’46 “ 8 S. Halpern Mini + 01.01’32 “ 9 J. Przygonski Mini + 01.06’47 “ 10 O. Newfoundland BRX + 01.08’04 “