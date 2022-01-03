Two punctures slowed him down in yesterday’s stage, which ended following the skilful trail left by the couple Al-Attiyah / Matthieu Baumel, but today Sebastien Loeb won the stage at the wheel of his Prodrive BRX. The French driver preceded the Qatari of Toyota by more than three minutes in a stage that did not register the navigation problems encountered yesterday. Carlos Sainz in the Audi hybrid finished third less than six minutes behind the winner.

In general classification Al-Attiyah has a nine-minute margin over Loeb, the other two Toyotas of Alvarez and De Villiers, respectively fifth and sixth in today’s stage, are already very far away. The challenge to conquer the Dakar 2022 already seems to be a two-day race after just two days of racing.

Dakar 2022 | Cars, order of arrival of the second stage (the first ten)

Pos Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 S. Loeb BRX 03:25:00 “ 2 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota + 03’28 “ 3 C. Sainz Audi + 05’52 “ 4 Y. Al Rahji Toyota + 08’41 “ 5 G. De Villiers Toyota + 11’17 “ 6 L. Alvarez Toyota + 16’39 “ 7 V. Vasilyev BMW + 18’09 “ 8 O. Newfoundland BRX + 19’04 “ 9 J. Przygonski Mini + 20’58 “ 10 S. Halpern Mini + 21’08 “ Dakar 2022 | Cars, general classification after the second stage (the top ten) Pos Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota 06:59:21 “ 2 S. Loeb BRX + 09’16 “ 3 L. Alvarez Toyota + 40’53 “ 4 G. De Villiers Toyota + 41’22 “ 5 V. Vasilyev BMW + 43’39 “ 6 M. Prokop Mini + 44’53 “ 7 S. Halpern Mini + 47’17 “ 8 Y. Al Rahji Toyota + 48’53 “ 9 J. Przygonski Mini + 59’21 “ 10 O. Newfoundland BRX + 01.05’03 “