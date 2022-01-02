The expedition Audi, with the dream team made up of Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom and the brand new RS Q e-tron, it represented perhaps the greatest point of interest of the Dakar 2022. Around the Patrol of the Rings there were expectations and curiosities, starting from the car, for move on to managing the internal dynamics of the team and the challenge launched against the rival houses: above all the Toyota of Al-Attiyah. In particular, there was no shortage of tense stories between Sainz and the Qatari in the past. This summer, the Spaniard described his rival’s behavior during the Andalucía rally as incorrect. Today, however, at the first real stage of the third Saudi edition of the Dakar, it was the Olympic champion who smiled.

The Toyota standard-bearer won over there internship 1B, while the Audi collapsed. All three crews of the German house finished the stage beyond 40th position. The best of the group was the least famous – at least in terms of rally-raid – Mattias Ekström. The Swede was for an hour and 44 minutes late; Sainz two hours and 21 minutes; Monsieur Dakar had to sit still for more than five hours due to the breaking of a suspension and is now completely out of the league. But if the Peterhansel was betrayed by its reliability, the problems of the Iberian veteran have instead concerned navigation.

The two-time WRC champion, however, attacked the organization in a rather direct way from Hail’s bivouac, as evidenced by the statements reported by the Iberian site AS. “I am very disappointed with the tappa – began the veteran from Madrid, who pointed the finger at indications for the route that were not sufficiently clear – there was a stretch where I had set the route to ’10’ along a road and, once there, it passed at ‘300’. We thought it was wrong. We went back and tried again. In that stretch there were a lot of cars, motorbikes and quads doing the same thing. We couldn’t find the way, neither we nor many other people understood what was happening “.

“If so many people have been wrong, there must be something wrong – Sainz increased the dose – we are not all idiots. Of course, some have found a way forward, but sometimes you know it can go like this “. Just like a year ago, therefore, the Spaniard must give up the dream of his fourth career success already at the beginning of the rally. “If the Dakar wants to do things in this way and that what happened already happens on the second day of competition …” concluded bitter. The only happy note, the few problems given by the electric car: only small problems but, according to Sainz, “nothing important“.