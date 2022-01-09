There seventh stage of the Dakar 2022 smiled at the French Sebastien Loeb, winner of the test and author of his second personal success in this 44th edition. However, the ProDrive Hunter driver did not manage to significantly shorten the gap that separates him in the general classification from Nasser Al-Attiyah: the Qatari, in fact, is still firmly at the top of the ranking, with an advantage of just over 44 seconds from the nine-time world champion in WRC. Moreover, the Toyota driver finished the test in second place, 5 seconds behind his direct transalpine rival.

Interviewed immediately after the 402 km special heat by Rihad Al Dawadimi, Al-Attiyah commented on his approach in this specific moment of the competition, which will come to an end on January 14, the day of the last race on the calendar: “The second week of the Dakar is a completely different race – has explained – this morning we did not seek the attack, keeping ourselves ready for the lunge towards the final part of the stage. Many of our rivals start behind us, and so we have to wait to find out if we have won the stage. We don’t know immediately and I’m not following any strategy. However – he added – if we are in the ideal position and condition to win a special stage, we will not miss the opportunity. In any case, ours priority is to give your best day after day, hoping that this effort will fully repay us at the end of the Dakar ”.