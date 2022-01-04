A five thousand euro fine and, above all, one ‘suspended’ disqualification which could become definitive if the problem encountered by the commissioners at the end of the second stage occurs again. Nasser Al-Attiyah after a first stage that immediately transformed the Dakar 2022 into a two-way race between the Toyota driver and Sebastien Loeb concluded the second stage behind the Frenchman’s Hunter.

At the bivouac, however, the commissioners noticed that the data logger was disconnected from the battery that powers the engine. In practice the ‘black box‘was unable to record the data that would have potentially highlighted a failure to comply with the power output parameters set by the regulation. For this reason Al-Attiyah will run until the end of the raid with a ‘suspended’ disqualification which will become effective if this problem recurs in the next 10 days.

The manager of the Japanese house, Jean-Marc Fortin, spoke of an error on the part of the mechanics: “They forgot to connect the data logger to the battery. We disconnect it from the battery every night for safety reasons. I will personally check in the next few days that the data logger is connected correctly “. The commissioners in the document that registered the infringement and the related sanction stressed that an immediate disqualification would have been disproportionate also because the Toyota of Al-Attiyah was found to comply with the regulation at the end of the technical checks carried out at the end of the first stage.