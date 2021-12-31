There are stories that are only possible in the Dakar. The shakdown of the 2022 edition immediately recounted one, which testifies how all the participants in the legendary rally raid – which this year for the third consecutive edition is held entirely in Saudi Arabia – are part of a single family even before they are opponents . The protagonists of this story with a happy ending are Romain Dumas, The 44-year-old French driver who has twice won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in his career, and the legend of the Dakar Nasser Al-Attiyah, three times winner of the rally raid and on the podium in seven of the last eight editions.

As revealed by the Spanish site AS Dumas’s adventure in the Saudi kingdom was destined to end even before the actual start of the competition. During today’s shakdown, in fact, the Rebellion DXX of the teammate and boss of the stable in which Dumas runs, Alexandre Pecsi, caught fire. A mechanical failure was at the root of the problem. The Frenchman, in a gesture of great altruism, then decided to give his car to the ‘boss’, thus accepting to remain on foot in his place and allowing him to take part in the race, which will officially start tomorrow with the first two half-stages. “After the problem we had with Pecsi’s # 251 car I decided to give him mine – said Dumas – because he couldn’t finish the Dakar last year and it was very important for him to race again and try to see the finish line. Also, Rebellion is his brand and it was very sad what happened to him“.

Introducing the newly wrapped and passed technical checks Rebellion Racing Toyota Hilux (not the DXX Buggy) that Romain Dumas will race in 2022 # Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/VBU8xVxvmk – Junaid # JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) December 31, 2021

The story came to the ear of the spearhead of the Toyota squadron, Nasser Al-Attiyah, who decided to help Dumas in turn with a truly unusual gesture. The Qatari in fact did arrive directly from his museum in Doha there Official Toyota Hilux with which he had raced himself 12 months ago. “The car was in Doha, eleven hours away – continued Dumas in the story – they brought her in at night and she arrived this morning. Now we are trying to fix it as much as possible: putting stickers and adapting my position on the seat. I’ve never driven it. But we have two weeks to find out how it works – added jokingly, thanking once again the Toyota standard bearer – what he did is incredible. And also [quello che ha fatto] his team, who are helping us because we don’t know anything about the car“.

For his part, Al-Attiyah simply looked for a practical way to make himself useful after learning about the beautiful gesture Dumas had made: “When I heard the story I was more than happy to help him by lending him the car I won the Rallycross World Cup in. It is a story of family and friendship, we work very hard between one Dakar and the next to prepare and be ready. When such a thing happens, everyone comes together. I have a special relationship with Rebellion and I hope they are successful. The spirit of the Dakar is capable of anything“.