Victory in the prologue allowed Nasser Al-Attiyah to choose the starting position in today’s first stage and the Toyota driver placed himself in fifteenth and last position in order to take advantage of the fact that his opponents went ahead in a stage that betrayed many experienced drivers including Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had serious navigation problems and paid in addition to two hours to Nasser Al-Attiyah, who preceded Sebastien Loeb by 12 minutes, second today behind Al-Attiyah.

At the end of the stage, the leader of the general classification underlined how complicated it was today to choose which path to follow. Fundamental is the contribution of the navigator, Matthieu Baumel: “We expected today’s stage to be a little easier, but it was really complicated right from the first kilometers. – explained Al-Attiyah – in the final part Matthieu really made the difference with the navigation. We saw a lot of tracks going too far to the right and he told me to stay on the left. When we got to the Way Point Sebastien Loeb and I realized that we were in good shape against our opponents and we pushed until the end. I made 14 overtakes and it was obviously a positive day, I feel really comfortable at the wheel of the Toyota, the preparation is immediately giving the hoped-for results ”.