A crash, a loud scream. And it had happened: a 70-year-old man, hit by a train, lay unconscious on the ground on Friday. According to eyewitnesses and sources around the investigation, the man tried to ‘quickly cross’ before the train arrived, but tragically had to pay for this with his death. 37-year-old Daisy resuscitated him before the emergency services arrived: “It was difficult.”

#Daisy #save #man #fatal #collision #train #wife #standing