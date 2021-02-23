The Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking advantage of the world of Spider-Man to introduce new characters like Dr. Octopus and Electro, but not all of them would be villains. According to Deadline, Spider-woman she would be the next superhero to get a movie of her own.

Despite the fact that there is no official announcement from Marvel Studios yet, fans chose Daisy Ridley as their favorite candidate to play the superhero. To the surprise of fans, the actress had not heard anything about this request and the rumors about it.

“What many of you have been waiting for: I asked Daisy Ridley about the rumors of her participation in the film. He told me: OMG, I would love to play Spider-Woman. Is it something like an extended Spider-Verse? ‘”Shared journalist Sarah Wilson on Twitter.

A new heroine from cartoons to the screen. Photo: Composition / Marvel Comics

The interpreter also confessed that she loved Spider-Man: a new universe as well as WandaVision, so she would be delighted to be part of the MCU. “I have asked her if she would agree to enter a franchise like this, she has told me: ‘yes of course, of course’.

Following the announcement of Marvel premieres at Disney Investor Day 2020, it appears that the film about Spider-woman It’s at the bottom of the priority list. However, enthusiasts are waiting to see their favorite superhero on the big screen in the not-so-remote future.

Who is Spider-Woman?

Jessica Drew is the real name of Spider-Woman in the Marvel comics. The heroine is part of the Avengers and has been the protagonist of important stories from the North American publisher, which makes her one of the most popular characters in comics.