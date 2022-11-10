Sinaloa.- From the city of Los MochisSinaloa, The wedding of Beto Sierra and Marcela Tlamayo was celebrateda place where a large number of important names in the world of music met, such as Eduin Caz, Larry Hernández and Edén Muñoz, to mention just a few.

Among the guests stood out Eduin and his wife, daisy anahybut it was she who stole all eyes and that is she looked extremely beautiful during the ceremony and the party, showing off an envious figure in the elegant outfit she chose.

daisy anahy surprised everyone by showing off a fitted rose gold dress that highlighted her curves and earned her many compliments. Short with a pronounced neckline and a well-marked waistband, this was the young woman’s impressive dress.

Daisy Anahy, wife of Eduin Caz, wears a fitted pink dress at Beto Sierra’s wedding

Through her Instagram profile, the wife of Eduin Cazand mother of her children, shared a couple of photos and videos showing off her outfit for the great event and also her makeup and hairstyle, both in trend style, looking beautiful.

The wedding of Beto Sierra and Marcela Tlamayo took place in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, after the baptism of Milan, the youngest of their daughters, a double celebration that has been on everyone’s lips because it was a luxury event that has amazed everyone.