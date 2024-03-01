Daisuke Takaproducer of HARVESTELLAhas announced that he will leave SQUARE ENIX at the end of April. Yesterday was his last day in the company offices. Below is a translation of his farewell message shared on X.

“I will be leaving SQUARE ENIX at the end of April. Yesterday was my last day at the office! As a producer I'm lucky because there are still so many people playing HARVESTELLA, which released last year. To all players, streamers, stream viewers, and staff involved in its development, thank you very much.

As for me, I'm quite undecided about what to do next. Usually people say they are undecided while they already have their next move in mind, but in my case I am completely undecided!!! What recklessness!

I hope to participate in creating interesting things, so whether you are a professional or an amateur, please feel free to contact me. I'm a guy who can't handle alcohol very much, but I'd like to have a drink. We will see each other!”

Source: Daisuke Taka Street Gematsu