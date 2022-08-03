Guadalajara, Mexico 03-Aug-2022 .-Due to the high costs and low profitability, some milk producers in Jalisco They have stopped this activity, according to Adalberto Velasco Antillón, president of the Regional Livestock Union of Jalisco (UGRJ).

In an interview, the representative of the farmers indicated that for this reason it is expected that the production of milk in the entity, of which Jalisco is a national leaderdecrease in the following months, although he did not give a figure.

“Much is going to depend on how input prices behave, we depend on grains from abroad (…), because the markets were greatly affected by the Russian-Ukrainian warbut with your agreement we believe that this is going to give us a decrease in the prices of grains and that it will also help to keep the production (of milk in Jalisco)“, he commented.

And because there are fewer producers in the entity, some companies have begun to pay better liter of milk to the farmer.

“They are struggling to obtain milk and they are fighting with the producers, so for us it is good that there are companies that are paying above 10.50 (pesos) per liter,” he explained. He commented that more and more milk producers seek to change their activity due to low profitability.

“When someone out of necessity sells the cows, another person tries to rescue them and that helps keep the drop (in milk production) in Jalisco“, he said. Milk production also depends on weather conditions, forage availabilityas well as its own cow conditionaccurate.

During 2021, Jalisco produced 2 thousand 685.3 million liters of cow’s milkwhile for this year the official forecast made before the rise in grains is 2 thousand 757 million liters, according to data from the Information Service Agrifood and Fisheries (SIAP)of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.