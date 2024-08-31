The Colombian delegation continues to accumulate medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and this Saturday they won two bronze medals.

According to the criteria of

Juan Campas In the 100 meters of athletics T 38 he won bronze and Darian Faisury Jiménez adds his third Paralympic medal (Tokyo: silver in 100m and bronze in 400m) after finishing third in the 100m T38 with a time of 12.53 s.

Campas put in a great performance to take bronze by a narrow margin, requiring a photo finish. Gold in this event went to American Jaydon Blackwell with a time of 10.64 seconds, while Ryan Medrano took silver with 10.97 seconds.

Faisury, 28, is competing in her second Paralympic Games. In her debut at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she was a double medallist, taking a silver medal in the 100m T38, where she set a new Paralympic record, and a bronze medal in the 400m T38.

The para athlete began her sports career in the Intercollegiate Games program in 2017 and her high performance led her to the Valle del Cauca Para Athletics League, where she has forged a path of great triumphs.

Diplomas

There were also more Olympic diplomas on the day. Francy Osorio and her guide, William Higuera, finished in seventh position in the 1,500 m T13 event, with a time of 4 min 40 s 70 cents in para-athletics.

Juan Esteban García finished in fifth place in the final of the 200m freestyle S14 in the Paris pool, in a memorable performance, which accredits him as a source of pride for Colombia, as a talent that fills us with hope.

SPORTS

More sports news