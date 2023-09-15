On silly days, in the Vuelta they talk about everything except the stage that runs like a too calm river along the flat plateau, Tierra de Campos, where a tree is a treasure or a poplar or a poplar with silver leaves on the riverbank, and there is no strong wind to disturb the calm peloton or disrupt the escape, to the banks of the Cega and some pine forests, and after the bridge, to the right, a winner of the Tour leads an Olympic champion towards the finish line, two kilometers further. . An inevitable fall interrupts the work of Geraint Thomas, Tour class of 18, but not the decision of Filippo Ganna, Olympic track rider and extraordinary time trialist, a tricolor lightning bolt in Valladolid, who wants to be a sprinter and still does not measure distances well, so He believes his watts are inexhaustible and generous, so much head makes him think, and a sprinter who thinks, a sprinter who neither risks nor gains. “I’m still learning, I started too early,” says Ganna, to whom he overcomes in the last meters, launched in the wake of Iván García Cortina, his compatriot Alberto Dainese, an Italian sprinter raised in the Netherlands who, before winning on the plains of the plateau and the Cega conquered the Adriatic north of Venice together with Caorle in the last Giro. “The fall? Sprinters only know how to look ahead and do not see what is happening next to them… They should look around from time to time.”

More information

Towards La Bañeza, next to the mighty Órbigo, hops grow vertically, the peaceful and smiling first cousin of cannabis and as beneficial, or more, for the well-being of humanity, and nearby, in the Bedunia, sleeps the Jumbo, its leader in red. and its stars, each one in their room, already calm as the day that begins. Burns the sun. Cycling champions, their glory, their victories, inspire great artists, and they do not have to know the work of others to imitate it too, and give their emotions to the fans. Toño Prada, a magnificent spray painter, has painted a beautiful mural on a wall of a street in his town for Remco Evenepoel, the apotheosic idol celebrating a victory, the cyclist who most excites us for his audacity, and the Belgian star asks him for a spray to sign it very happily, and poses in front of the wall next to the graffiti artist, as more than 60 years ago Ramón Hoyos posed in profile, standing next to the bicycle, next to a young Fernando Botero in front of the canvas The apotheosis of Ramón Hoyos, almost an ascension of the Virgin to heaven among pink mountains, which the painter from Medellín, who died on Friday, was inspired by the winner of five Vueltas a Colombia, and later, more art, inspired García Márquez a long report in 14 installments, They have killed Ramón Hoyos! for The viewer.

Sepp Kuss has not yet won the Vuelta, which has one stage left whose weight is diluted by the expected dominance of the Jumbos – on Saturday: Manzanares-Guadarrama, a Liège at home, 10 third-class climbs in 200 kilometers, more than 4,000 meters of unevenness: the scenario of an improbable ambush–, and only inspires affection and sympathy, a stuffed animal that is a pleasure to hug, and forces his mother to fly from Denver, Colorado, to hug him tenderly at the finish line, and among the hubbub and the shrill horns that He loves to play the drivers so much and the squeaks and feedback of the speakers, he falls asleep with the face of a good child, dreaming of the little angels on his shoulder. Then he says clearly how he told the stars of his team, Primoz Roglic, three Laps one Giro, and Jonas Vingegaard, two Tours, that he respects their wishes to win too, but that they must also respect those of their teammates, and yours, of course. And so, comforted and clear, he declares himself ready to enjoy in Guadarrama and El Escorial the fireworks that will crown him a dedicated and magnificent gregarious, winner of the Vuelta a España.

