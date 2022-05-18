The fault, indeed the merit, belongs to the grandparents. It is with them that Alberto Dainese watched the stages of the Giro as a child, and it must have been less then that he began to dream. “As a child you always dream, but on TV everything seems easier”. At that time Alberto had not yet chosen cycling. He played basketball, in his he Abano Terme, but in middle school he stopped growing so he understood that his sport could not be that. He is someone who looks inside himself a lot, and for this reason he also looks around.