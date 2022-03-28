More and more insiders argue that the time when electric cars will have a price equivalent to that of internal combustion cars is approaching. The situation seems to be different for what concerns the world of truck: according to Martin Daum, number one in Daimler’s truck division, it will still be a long time before the costs of the two power supplies in the truck segment may be similar, until then the price of battery-powered ones will be much higher than thermal ones.

“Without any subsidy the price of an electric truck will always, and forever, be higher than that of a truck with a combustion engine “commented Daum, highlighting how governments need to help offset the difference in the cost of extra materials used in battery-powered vehicles. According to reports from Reuters, which cites the Financial Times, the concern expressed by the CEO of Daimler Truck also derives from the spread of conflict between Ukraine and Russia, whose evolution could impact more and more violently on the cost of raw materials, an aspect already conditioned by the current state of the war and by other factors outside the Russian invasion. According to the number one in the truck division of the German group, therefore, government intervention is needed as soon as possible, with the aim of making the electric truck segment more accessible.