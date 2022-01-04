One of the themes that will continue to accompany the global automotive sector for a long time is the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors. Two fundamental components for the production of new vehicles, which however have continued to be in short supply for several months now. And if on the one hand there are those who show a certain optimism for a return to normality that is imminent, on the other hand there are those who are convinced that the problems in the supply chain will be felt for a long time to come. An example of this second case is represented by Daimler.

Markus Schaefer, the CTO of the German group, said in fact that, according to Daimler’s forecasts, the supply of microchips it will remain scarce throughout 2022, and particularly in the first half of the year. “We do not expect significant increases in production capacity in the first half of the year – his words reported by Autonews – On the contrary, we think that these will hardly arrive in the calculation of the whole year “. The Daimler group needs a shock considering the figures that characterized the company’s last months of 2021: in October of last year, production had dropped by 24% compared to the same month of the previous year, while in November the decrease had been of 22%. The December numbers are not yet known, but it is reasonable to think that the trend was quite similar. In short, a far from rosy situation for the German group. AND the light at the end of the tunnel still seems far away.