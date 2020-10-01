The recovery trend at the Stuttgart car manufacturer Daimler is advancing. The 21-day line is moving upwards and speaks of an intact, short-term upward movement. Now there is greater resistance in the area around EUR 47/50. But an outbreak could succeed. Where the most important key brands are, what potential the Daimler share now has and which strategy is convincing in the long term. From Manfred Ries

Initial situation and signal

The shares of Daimler AG go into trading on Thursday morning very firmly and are shortly after the stock market launch at EUR 47.12 (+ 2.3%). The price strength that began in the recent past continues. Review: Since the beginning of August, the carmaker’s share has increased by 25 percent. The last candles in the monthly chart with their relatively large, white candle bodies still bear witness to this today. At current prices, a Daimler share costs as much as it did last January. The high in September was EUR 47.15 and is now the next short-term resistance (see daily chart). Towards the south, the 21-day line (green curve) with its rising trend represents a short-term support. This moving average is currently 45.31 euros.

Background: At the beginning of the week, the US analysis company Bernstein Research made positive statements about Daimler shares. The analysts see the price target at 60 euros.

The charts in detail



As far as the longer-term starting position is concerned, a look at the monthly chart will help. This visualizes the long-term development of the Daimler share price. Each bar represents the price movement of a trading month. To see: the 200-day line (blue curve). This is a moving average line that reflects the average prices over the past 200 trading days. The course is shown in a smoothed form. This moving average is therefore considered to be a simple – but nonetheless highly regarded – indicator within technical analysis. The 200-day line has tended to fall since 2018 and is evidence of an intact, long-term downward trend.

How likely is a sustainable upward trend reversal? The downward movement of the 200-day line is currently flattening out and prices have been trading above their moving average again since the beginning of August. That is to be assessed positively. However, the current prices are already more than 20 percent above this moving average – see the graphic below the weekly chart. In retrospect, this is a factor that already bears witness to a slightly overbought market situation: the prices are about to run hot.

Daily chart

Weekly chart

Monthly chart

Editor’s recommendation

Daimler share: hold / increase. If there were a significant breakout above the short-term resistance at EUR 47.15, this would be understood as a buy signal. We would then see the following target price in the range of 50 euros. In the long term, even the 60 euro mark could be targeted. The price target mentioned by Bernstein Research can thus also be justified from a chart. It is currently possible to work with a relatively close-knit stop-loss policy. An initial stop-loss price could be set up just below the 43.08 price mark – a case for a long strategy!

Supports and resistances

Chart marks level Upper objective 2 50.00 Top goal 1 47.15 Lower objective 1 43.08 Lower objective 2 38.31

Recommendations based on technical chart signals. In individual cases, deviations from the fundamental assessment are possible.

AUTHOR Manfred Ries from Index Radar-Magazin is a trained banker. After studying economics, he worked for many years in the areas of asset investment and currency trading at major banks. Manfred Ries has been a business journalist for more than 15 years. For Börse Online, he analyzed the markets from a chart perspective as early as 1999. www.index-radar.de