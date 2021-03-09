WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A US judge approved on Tuesday a $ 1.5 billion settlement paid by auto maker Daimler AG to end a US government investigation into pollution caused by diesel emissions from 250,000 vehicles built by the company.

Court documents showed the settlement, announced in September, includes a $ 875 million civil fine imposed under the Clean Air Act and $ 546 million to fix polluting vehicles and compensate for excess emissions.

Daimler will also pay California $ 127.5 million and separately agree to a $ 700 million settlement with diesel vehicle owners.