Due to the Corona crisis, the entire German auto industry is struggling with delivery bottlenecks. Daimler now has to throttle production in the most important German plant – another closure is threatened.

Stuttgart / Bremen – Due to delivery bottlenecks as a late consequence of the first Corona wave, Daimler AG will temporarily stop production at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Rastatt from this Friday. The entire automotive industry is currently lacking supplies of important electronic semiconductors, which is why countless vehicles cannot be completed. Now the situation also affects the largest German production site of Daimler AG in Germany. Starting next week, production in Bremen is to be throttled and employees’ working hours reduced. From the first week of February, the factory could even be completely shut down for several days.

