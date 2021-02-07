The Stuttgart-based company is putting the commercial vehicles on the stock exchange as a spin-off. Investors welcome the plans with a significant price jump. From Stephan Bauer

NEven before the end of the year there should be another listed company from Stuttgart: Under the name Daimler Trucks, the automotive group is bringing its commercial vehicle division to the capital market as a spin-off. “This is a historic day for Daimler,” said CEO Ola Källenius. The passenger car division and the vans, smaller delivery vehicles up to a weight of around eight tons, are to be traded on the stock exchange as Mercedes-Benz in the future.

With the biggest restructuring of the group in decades, Källenius wants to create two focused companies, so-called pure players. They should focus on their respective technologies and customers. “Both companies operate in industries that are undergoing extensive technological and structural changes,” said the Daimler boss. They could shape change much more effectively if they acted as independent units “without the restrictions of a conglomerate structure”.

After the news, the Daimler share jumped sharply and gained up to nine percent over the course of the day. “Part of our conglomerate discount has already been released today,” said CFO Harald Wilhelm. One of the reasons for the decision, according to Wilhelm, is also to create additional value for shareholders.

Revaluation is ongoing

“There are numerous international examples that spin-offs are raising additional potential and bringing about a reassessment,” said Wilhelm. In the DAX, the industrial group Siemens recently successfully floated its power technology subsidiary Siemens Energy as a spin-off.

In the case of such a spin-off, no issue price is set in advance of the stock exchange listing; shareholders of the parent company are allocated shares in the new company. The Stuttgart-based company wants to determine how many papers investors will receive from Daimler Trucks depending on the proportion that remains with today’s Daimler.

It is already clear that the Stuttgart-based company intends to hand over the majority to Daimler Trucks. “It is then a financial investment, not a strategic asset,” said CFO Wilhelm. Analysts estimate the value of Daimler Trucks between 30 and 35 billion euros. It will be one of the biggest stock market premieres of the year in Germany. In view of the expected level of valuation of the freely traded shares, Daimler Trucks is a promising DAX candidate.

Källenius emphasized that the two groups would remain in close technological exchange in the future. Daimler Trucks is concentrating on hydrogen technology in the development of CO2-free drive systems, while the future Mercedes-Benz will focus entirely on expanding electric mobility.