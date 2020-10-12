STUTTGART / ZURICH (dpa-AFX) – The car manufacturer Daimler and the Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re want to set up a broker for car and mobility insurance together. The aim is to develop a fully digital business model with the joint venture under the name Movinx, announced the groups on Monday in Stuttgart and Zurich. Partners from the insurance industry are to be locally licensed primary insurers in the respective countries.

Movinx wants to offer car manufacturers a uniform technology platform across borders. The company is open to collaborations with other mobility providers, it said. The joint venture is owned equally by the two groups and is based in Berlin.

Like other car manufacturers, Daimler already brokers car insurance through its finance and mobility division, Daimler Mobility. “Together we are establishing a new business model and building an insurance platform,” said Daimler manager Ingo Telschow about the cooperation with the Swiss. “In addition, as Daimler Insurance Services, we are getting deeper into the insurance business value chain and have more influence on product development and pricing.”

“Our common long-term goal is to create an ecosystem in which the insurance company supports the introduction of new technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles as well as new business models in the mobility sector,” said Swiss Re manager Pravina Ladva. According to the companies, the business models in the industry are moving away from traditional vehicle ownership and are focusing more on their use./men/stw/stk