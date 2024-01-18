BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment reveals more details about the event DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2024to be held January 27th and 28th coming to Los Angeles.

In addition to the finals of the tournament DRAGON BALL FighterZ and of DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME there will be panels relating to highly anticipated projects such as DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO And DRAGON BALL DAIMA, the new game and the new animated series coming soon. More details are available soon.

The free-to-attend event includes the World Tour Finals of DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZthe DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME World Championship, panels covering some highly anticipated projects such as DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO And DRAGON BALL DAIMA and many other fun activities

Milan, 18 January 2024 – The DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2024 is coming to Los Angeles, ready to gather fans for two days full of activities related to the world of DRAGON BALL. Now in its fourth year and building on the success of the last event, BATTLE HOUR is organized by Bandai Namco Group and other partners to unite the DRAGON BALL community in a unique event that includes manga, anime, films, games, toys and more ! The event promises a first look at new content with in-depth panels with producers, World Finals with the best competitive talent and many fun activities including the Fun Stages of Dragon Ball Legends And Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battlethe exclusive night-time screening of SAND LAND and several demo stations to enjoy the most famous video games, included DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT and DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2. DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2024 will be held January 27 and 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The BATTLE HOUR it is the location for the best tournaments, including the World Tour Finals of DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ and the World Championship of DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME. Participants will have access to all the activities of the two-day event and can expect not only intense battles between the best players but also many news and announcements related to the DRAGON BALL games, present and future. There will also be demo stations, photo opportunities, toys and much more.

The event will also have panels dedicated to the latest news from the world of DRAGON BALL. This year there will be the “DRAGON BALL Games Producer Panel” with Ryo Mito, producer of the series DRAGON BALL Z Sparking!and Masayuki Hirano, producer of DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE. Together they will share stories about their time working on these memorable video games and answer questions from fans. The panel will also delve into the highly anticipated DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO.

Announced last month, DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO brings the beloved series DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI to a new generation of players. The game is visually incredible, the true continuation of a series that has always had the faithful reproduction of the DRAGON BALL characters and their special powers, together with the epic battles in destructible scenarios, as its strong point. The game is coming to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series For more information, visit official site

DRAGON BALL Executive Producer, Akio Iyoku, will be exceptionally present during the DRAGON BALL DAIMA Special Panel on Sunday evening. Mr. Iyoku will tell some stories and anecdotes about the production of the anime DRAGON BALL DAIMAwhich is scheduled for fall 2024, and will showcase some new artwork from Akira Toriyama for the first time. DRAGON BALL DAIMA is the new anime in which Akira Toriyama is directly involved with the production of a new story, plot and character design. It will also be available for the 40th anniversary of the original DRAGON BALL series.

More details on DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2024 will be revealed on the official website https://dbgbh.bn-ent.net/en/.