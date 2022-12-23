The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that it will operate a trip every two hours to the mountainous Hatta region, departing daily via express buses moving from the Dubai Mall, starting at 7 am.

The authority stated that the journey time from Dubai Mall to Hatta does not exceed 90 minutes, and that the flights continue to depart with a 2-hour turnaround time, until 7:00 pm, when the last bus moves towards Hatta.

The Hatta region is one of the favorite tourist destinations for tourists from home and abroad, in Dubai, throughout the year, due to its international tourist attractions, wonderful weather most of the year, environmental and recreational elements with high-quality services, in addition to its cultural and heritage elements. and historical legacy.

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai had also announced its intention to launch two new bus lines on Monday, corresponding to the 26th of this month. The authority determined the route of the two new lines, the first of which is the circular bus line No. 68, which starts from Lehbab Al-Oula Park towards the countryside and wilderness of Dubai, and passes through the areas of Margham, Al-Lusaili and Saih Al-Salam.

As for the second bus line, it is No. F62, which will be one of the lines feeding the metro stations, and it starts from the Nad Al Hamar area to the Emirates Metro Station via Dubai Festival City and Umm Ramool.