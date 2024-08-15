Thursday, August 15, 2024, 09:00











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Prosecutor Ramiro González has formally charged former Argentine President Alberto Fernández with alleged crimes of “doubly aggravated serious injuries” and “coercive threats” against former first lady Fabiola Yáñez.

“The facts of the proceedings arise from a story that reveals a context of gender violence based on an asymmetric and unequal power relationship that has developed over time,” reads the document reported by the newspaper ‘Clarín’.

According to the prosecutor, this situation “increased exponentially” after Fernández was elected president. Specifically, he detailed nine acts of violence against Yáñez, including when he forced her to have an abortion in 2016.

“She suffered a relationship marked by harassment, psychological stalking and physical assault in a context of gender and domestic violence,” she said, adding that this took place within an “asymmetric and unequal power relationship.”

The prosecutor also describes how the former Argentine president grabbed Yáñez by the arm on August 12, 2021, causing injuries, while in July of that same year he punched him in the eye during an argument.

Kick in the belly



González details other episodes, such as the time when the former president “kicked her in the stomach” when she could have been pregnant or when he grabbed her by the neck. “Fernández hit Fabiola Yáñez with his open hand,” the prosecutor’s brief states.

“He said he had received various types of threats via calls and text messages, both from Alberto Fernández and from third parties. Among them, the message or call saying that Alberto Fernández had died,” he added.

The prosecutor has also called to testify the former doctor of the Argentine Presidency, Federico Saavedra, his former secretary María Cantera, the journalist Alicia Barrios and the friend of the former first lady Sofía Pacci.

He has also ordered the handover of videos from the security cameras of the Quinta de Olivos residence from the last two years, as well as the payrolls of the domestic staff of the chalet and the guest house of the Quinta de Olivos, according to the newspaper ‘La Nación’.

Among the extensive battery of measures, the prosecutor has requested information from the presidential medical team about Yáñez’s medical appointments between December 2019 and December 2023, while he has also requested the medical history from the years 2016 and 2017 from two other centers.

Daily slaps



The former first lady said in a letter sent yesterday that “the acts of harassment, mistreatment and contempt” by Fernández began eight years ago, in 2016. Among the attacks, she mentioned daily slaps during discussions, even in front of her son Francisco.

As an argument to justify the charge of serious and not minor violence – of which he was initially accused – he claimed that the injuries suffered left him with psychological damage that prevented him from carrying out his duties and leading a normal life, for which he was prescribed medication.

Yáñez appeared for almost four hours the day before from the Argentine consulate in Madrid and said that due to the violence that her ex-husband inflicted on her, she began to consume alcohol. She reaffirmed everything she said in her statement and revealed, among other things, that Saavedra prescribed her arnica globules to treat the punch that Fernández gave her in the eye.

Federal judge Julián Ercolini initially ordered Fernández not to approach his ex-wife as part of a first series of measures in the context of the investigation into gender violence after Yáñez filed an initial complaint.

Milei’s reaction



Argentine President Javier Milei used a speech given on Wednesday from a hotel in Buenos Aires to attack Fernández, whom he described the day before as a “champion of feminism who ended up beating his wife.”

“We Argentines have already realized that all the do-gooding rhetoric is a scam in the service of oppression. We have already realized that those who play the champions of morality and the defenders of the evicted always end up being the authors of the worst atrocities,” he stressed, referring to Fernández.

After learning of the complaint, Milei said that “the solution to the violence that psychopaths exert against women is not to create a Ministry of Women” and criticized the “scam” that, in her opinion, “gender policies” have been.