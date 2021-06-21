Vaccines against the coronavirus are free for all adults from this Monday in India, which recorded a daily vaccination record with 7.8 million doses applied in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health.

The amount contrasts with the average of three million of daily doses applied in the last weeks.

India opened the free vaccination to all adults in hopes of boosting the immunization campaign, which so far has barely 4% of its 1.1 billion adults fully vaccinated.

Since May 1, vaccination was open to those under 45, but states and private hospitals had to find and pay them the injections for this younger group.

“The campaign must be accelerated (…) Daily vaccination was reactivated last week and must be reinforced, “Rajib Dasgupta, a public health specialist, told AFP.

The campaign slowed down considerably in India in recent months due to lack of dose and the doubts of the population despite the deadly second wave of the epidemic that hit the country between late March and mid-May.

Mobility restrictions and approved activities made it possible to stop infections, although its progressive relaxation makes one fear a third wave.

This Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took advantage of the International Yoga Day to praise the supposed “protective” virtues of this discipline in the face of the new coronavirus.

Yoga and criticism

“When I talk to those on the front lines, they tell me they have adopted yoga as a protective shield in their fight against the coronavirus. Doctors have been strengthened by yoga and turn to it to treat their patients, “Modi said in a speech to the nation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government of the nationalist Modi has not stopped praising the supposed virtues against the virus of yoga and treatments based on medicinal plants, claims questioned by scientists in your country.



Last month, numerous doctors wore black armbands in protest against the theses of popular guru Baba Ramdev, close to the Modi administration, who claimed that yoga can prevent covid-19 and accused conventional medicine of causing the death of thousands of coronavirus patients.

For the second year in a row, the international day of this popular secular discipline from India was held discreetly despite the fact that its practitioners were able to regain the public parks and gardens, reopened this Monday in New Delhi.

The United Nations approved in 2014 at Modi’s proposal the creation of this international day during the June solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

