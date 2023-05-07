Marriott Grosvenor House London is about 1.5 km from Buckingham Palace; petista went to the coronation of king Charles 3rd

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the first lady Janja are staying in London (United Kingdom) at the hotel Marriott Grosvenor House London.

O Power360 made a simulation: the cheapest rate in the place costs around £765 (approximately R$ 4,800) for this weekend. The hotel offers rooms with queen size, king size or twin beds. The presidential suite’s daily rate can reach £5,900 (about R$37,000). It has 2 bathrooms, separate living room and dining room and views over Hyde Park, a park in the center of the British capital.

See photos below:

The Marriott Grosvenor House opened in 1929. It is located in the Mayfair district and is a 4-minute drive from Buckingham Palace, the official residence and main workplace of the UK monarch, King Charles III.

Lula arrived in London on Friday (5.May.2023). He met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the same day. This Saturday (May 6, 2023), the President of the Republic went to the coronation of King Charles 3rd. The Chief Executive returns to Brazil on Sunday (May 7, 2023). The trip to the United Kingdom is the PT’s 5th international trip since he took office, on January 1st.