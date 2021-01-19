FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Economic and financial dates on Tuesday, January 19:
DATES COMPANY
03:00 CHE: Logitech, Q3 numbers
07:00 CHE: Lindt & Sprüngli, annual sales
07:30 FRA: Alstom, Q3 sales
09:00 DEU: Telefonica Deutschland, Strategy Update 2021 (online)
09:15 DEU: Continuation of the trial against ex-Audi boss Stadler and three engineers
12:00 DEU: VDA, online annual Pk of the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) including VDA President Hildegard Müller
12:45 pm USA: Bank of America, Q4 numbers
13:30 USA: Goldman Sachs, Q4 numbers
1:30 p.m. USA: State Street, Q4 numbers
15:40 FRA: New car company Stellantis: Pk CEO Carlos Tavares
22:00 USA: Netflix, Q4 numbers
22:30 AST: BHP Group, Production Report 1st half year
DATES COMPANIES WITHOUT SPECIFICATION OF TIME
PRT: EDP, Extraordinary General Meeting
USA: Halliburton, Q4 numbers
ECONOMIC DATES
08:00 EUR: Acea, new vehicle registrations 12/20
08:00 DEU: consumer prices 12/20 (final)
08:00 DEU: Manufacturing (order backlog index / ranges) 11/20
10:00 EUR: ECB current account 11/20
10:00 ITA: Trade balance 11/20
11:00 DEU: ZEW economic expectations 01/21
OTHER DATES
DEU: Allianz publishes “Risk Barometer” on the greatest dangers for companies
10:00 EUR: Online meeting of EU economics and finance ministers
GBR / CHE: The World Economic Forum presents its world risk report
