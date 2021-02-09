FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Economic and financial dates on Wednesday, February 10th:

^

DATES COMPANY

07:00 DEU: Thyssenkrupp, Q1 figures (call 9:00 a.m.)

07:00 FRA: Societe Generale, dates

07:00 NLD: Heineken, years

07:00 NLD: ABN Amro, years

07:15 DEU: Dic Asset, years

07:20 FRA: Air Liquide, dates

07:30 DEU: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Q3 figures (call 10.00 a.m.)

07:30 DEU: Delivery Hero, trading update annual sales

07:35 DEU: Jenoptik, annual figures (detailed)

08:00 DEU: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, Q1 figures (detailed)

08:00 DNK: AP Moller-Maersk, annual figures

09:15 DEU: Continuation of the trial against ex-Audi boss Stadler and three engineers

10:00 DEU: Siemens Energy, Annual General Meeting (online)

10:00 GBR: Shell Strategy Day

10:00 LUX: Stabilus, general meeting

11:00 DEU: Frankfurter Volksbank, Bilanz-Pk (online)

11:30 DEU: Digital FDP press conference on the Wirecard scandal investigative committee with Florian Toncar, financial policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group

12:55 USA: Coca-Cola, Q4 numbers

12:55 USA: Under Armor, Q4 numbers

13:00 USA: CME Group, Q4 figures

13:30 USA: General Motors, Q4 numbers

17:45 FRA: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, dates

18:30 DEU: Metro AG, Q1 figures

19:00 DEU: Deutsche Börse, annual figures

22:05 USA: Zynga, Q4 numbers

10:05 p.m. USA: Uber Technologies, Q4 numbers

DATES COMPANIES WITHOUT SPECIFICATION OF TIME

AUS: Cimic, dates

DNK: Vestas, dates

DNK: DSV Panalpina, annual figures

JPN: Toyota Motor, 9-month figures

NLD: Adyen, years

NLD: Euronext, years

NOR: DNB ASA, years

NOR: Equinor, years

NOR: Storebrand, dates

USA: Altice USA, Q4 numbers

USA: International Flavors & Fragance, Q4 figures

USA: iRobot, Q4 numbers

USA: Sonos, Q1 numbers

ECONOMIC DATES

00:50 JPN: Producer prices 01/21

02:30 CHN: consumer prices 01/21

02:30 CHN: producer prices 01/21

08:00 GBR: industrial production 12/20

08:00 GBR: Trade balance non-EU 12/20

08:00 GBR: GDP Q4 / 20 (preliminary)

08:00 DEU: consumer prices 01/21 (final)

08:00 DEU: Main construction trade (turnover and employees) 11/20

08:45 FRA: Industrial production 12/20

09:30 SWE: Riksbank, interest rate decision

14:00 HUN: Central bank, interest rate decision

14:30 USA: consumer prices 01/21

14:30 USA: Real income 01/21

4:00 p.m. USA: Wholesale 12/20 stocks

16:30 USA: EIA oil report (week)

OTHER DATES

09:00 EUR: Decision of the European Parliament on 672.5 billion euros of the Corona development plan

09:00 EUR: Decision of the European Parliament on the circular economy

10:00 DEU: TU Munich presents study on weak entrepreneurship among Germany’s researchers (Online-Pk)

10:00 DEU: Munich Regional Court negotiates Burda lawsuit against the federal health portal on Google

10:00 DEU: Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT) publishes the “DAT Report 2021”

10:00 DEU: Ifo President Clemens Fuest presents the European Economic Advisory Group’s annual report on the European economy

11:00 DEU: Online press conference on the industry study “Bicycle Industry in Germany”. The Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy carried out the study on behalf of industry associations.

14:00 DEU: Further developments in the corona pandemic – video conference Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the Prime Ministers of the federal states

DEU: Start of negotiations – Verdi union calls for wage increases of five percent in the private energy industry in Baden-Württemberg

°

All data has been researched with the utmost care. Nevertheless, dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness. All times are given in CET./bwi