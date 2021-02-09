FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Economic and financial dates on Wednesday, February 10th:
DATES COMPANY
07:00 DEU: Thyssenkrupp, Q1 figures (call 9:00 a.m.)
07:00 FRA: Societe Generale, dates
07:00 NLD: Heineken, years
07:00 NLD: ABN Amro, years
07:15 DEU: Dic Asset, years
07:20 FRA: Air Liquide, dates
07:30 DEU: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Q3 figures (call 10.00 a.m.)
07:30 DEU: Delivery Hero, trading update annual sales
07:35 DEU: Jenoptik, annual figures (detailed)
08:00 DEU: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, Q1 figures (detailed)
08:00 DNK: AP Moller-Maersk, annual figures
09:15 DEU: Continuation of the trial against ex-Audi boss Stadler and three engineers
10:00 DEU: Siemens Energy, Annual General Meeting (online)
10:00 GBR: Shell Strategy Day
10:00 LUX: Stabilus, general meeting
11:00 DEU: Frankfurter Volksbank, Bilanz-Pk (online)
11:30 DEU: Digital FDP press conference on the Wirecard scandal investigative committee with Florian Toncar, financial policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group
12:55 USA: Coca-Cola, Q4 numbers
12:55 USA: Under Armor, Q4 numbers
13:00 USA: CME Group, Q4 figures
13:30 USA: General Motors, Q4 numbers
17:45 FRA: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, dates
18:30 DEU: Metro AG, Q1 figures
19:00 DEU: Deutsche Börse, annual figures
22:05 USA: Zynga, Q4 numbers
10:05 p.m. USA: Uber Technologies, Q4 numbers
DATES COMPANIES WITHOUT SPECIFICATION OF TIME
AUS: Cimic, dates
DNK: Vestas, dates
DNK: DSV Panalpina, annual figures
JPN: Toyota Motor, 9-month figures
NLD: Adyen, years
NLD: Euronext, years
NOR: DNB ASA, years
NOR: Equinor, years
NOR: Storebrand, dates
USA: Altice USA, Q4 numbers
USA: International Flavors & Fragance, Q4 figures
USA: iRobot, Q4 numbers
USA: Sonos, Q1 numbers
ECONOMIC DATES
00:50 JPN: Producer prices 01/21
02:30 CHN: consumer prices 01/21
02:30 CHN: producer prices 01/21
08:00 GBR: industrial production 12/20
08:00 GBR: Trade balance non-EU 12/20
08:00 GBR: GDP Q4 / 20 (preliminary)
08:00 DEU: consumer prices 01/21 (final)
08:00 DEU: Main construction trade (turnover and employees) 11/20
08:45 FRA: Industrial production 12/20
09:30 SWE: Riksbank, interest rate decision
14:00 HUN: Central bank, interest rate decision
14:30 USA: consumer prices 01/21
14:30 USA: Real income 01/21
4:00 p.m. USA: Wholesale 12/20 stocks
16:30 USA: EIA oil report (week)
OTHER DATES
09:00 EUR: Decision of the European Parliament on 672.5 billion euros of the Corona development plan
09:00 EUR: Decision of the European Parliament on the circular economy
10:00 DEU: TU Munich presents study on weak entrepreneurship among Germany’s researchers (Online-Pk)
10:00 DEU: Munich Regional Court negotiates Burda lawsuit against the federal health portal on Google
10:00 DEU: Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT) publishes the “DAT Report 2021”
10:00 DEU: Ifo President Clemens Fuest presents the European Economic Advisory Group’s annual report on the European economy
11:00 DEU: Online press conference on the industry study “Bicycle Industry in Germany”. The Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy carried out the study on behalf of industry associations.
14:00 DEU: Further developments in the corona pandemic – video conference Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the Prime Ministers of the federal states
DEU: Start of negotiations – Verdi union calls for wage increases of five percent in the private energy industry in Baden-Württemberg
