US President Joe Biden violated the rules of etiquette twice during a meeting with King Charles III of Great Britain in Windsor, writes on July 10 Daily Mail.

“The 80-year-old President of the United States has arrived to speak with the King [Великобритании] about climate change,” the news said.

During a handshake with the British monarch, Biden grabbed his elbow with his right hand with his left hand and patted him on the back, thereby violating etiquette. Such behavior is regarded as great familiarity, because according to the unspoken rules of etiquette and protocol, no one has the right to touch the monarch without his permission.

Also, during the review of the guards, the American leader was two steps ahead of the monarch, after which he started talking to one of the soldiers. Charles III had to smile and hint to the President of the States that it was worth moving on.

Later, the king chastised the guardsman Biden approached.

On July 8, it was reported that during the coughing of the President of the United States, the microphone suddenly worked at full capacity. The corresponding video was posted online.

On the eve of Biden, during a speech in South Carolina, he kicked the podium several times.

80-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, his health regularly becomes a matter of discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes lead many Americans to question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding the plane.