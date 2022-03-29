The Daily Mail reported in its Wednesday March 29 edition that Max Mosley, former FIA president, committed suicide after shooting himself on May 24 after learning he was terminally ill with prostate lymphoma.

The English newspaper published the news after collecting a series of testimonies that also concerned the doctors who were treating him and who had only ensured a few weeks of life for the 81-year-old.

Max, therefore, had decided to end it in the apartment in Chelsea, the district of London where he lived, leaving a note on the bedroom door: “Do not open, call the police.”

Max Mosley with his parents Photo by: Uncredited

Second son of Oswald Mosley, a former Labor minister who was the founder of the British Union of Fascists, known for his anti-Semitic ideologies, the young Max had first graduated in physics from Oxford and then studied law at Gray’s Inn in London, becoming a lawyer in 1964.

A great racing enthusiast, in the 1960s he had attempted a career as a driver, but with few results. He had arrived to race with an F2 Brabham managed by Frank Williams.

Mario Andretti, March 701 Photo by: Sutton Images

In 1969 he retired and joined the foundation of March, the racing car manufacturer active from Formula 1 to Formula 3 which also won three GPs. He exercised the role of lawyer and commercial director until 1977 when he sold his shares while remaining at the management of the team.

Bernie Ecclestone with Max Mosley Photo by: Uncredited

In 1974 with Bernie Ecclestone and the other English team owners he created the FOCA (Formula One Constructors Association) which wants to negotiate the commercial rights of these teams with FISA, that is to say the motoring governing body chaired by Jean Marie Crossbows which he took over in 1993.

Sensitive to the improvement of the safety of the cars, he also did his utmost to introduce the Euro Ncap crash tests for road cars, actively contributing to the introduction of passive safety standards even on large series production cars.

With the tragic death of Ayrton Senna in the 1994 San Marino GP, he revolutionized the regulations that led Formula 1 to introduce very stringent rules for the safety of drivers. In 2008, his career was interrupted by a sexual scandal: the tabloid News of the World publishes images while Max participated in an orgy with Nazi calls.

The cover of the News of the World with the Mosley scandal Photo by: Uncredited

Due to the echo that the images had had in the world, Max Mosley did not reapply for the presidency of the FIA ​​in 2009, giving the go-ahead to the management of Jean Todt. The Englishman had dedicated himself to a lawsuit against the publisher of the tabloid, winning the legal action that condemned News of the World to pay 75 thousand euros for the violation of the privacy of the people involved, then obtaining compensation of 1 million pounds from the publisher. Not satisfied, he had also brought an action against Google to assert the right to be forgotten.

Mosley was very distressed by the death of his son Alexander found dead in May 2009: the 39-year-old had died in Notting Hill from a heroin overdose. Now the latest revelations add another macabre chapter to the existence of a character who had earned esteem and admiration for his public commitments, demolished by private weaknesses.