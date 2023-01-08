Daily Mail columnist Sean Rayment publications dated January 8 pointed out an unexpected problem facing the British Army. So, almost a quarter of British soldiers are overweight or obese.

The observer specifies that almost 40 thousand out of 145 thousand soldiers faced such a problem. Because of this, according to Rayment, since 2010, more than 5,000 British military personnel have been suspended from service. The weight of the heaviest soldier removed from service exceeded 180 kg.

To combat obesity, the publication states, since 2014, more than 850 soldiers have even drunk a course of weight loss medications, and another 60 soldiers have undergone liposuction.

Earlier, on November 27, 2022, columnist for the American military magazine 19FortyFive, Steve Bayon, also wrote about the problem of obesity in American recruits. In this regard, as the author noted, the US authorities even organized preliminary basic training courses to train recruits in accordance with weight standards. At the same time, only 23% of young Americans meet the requirements of the VS.

Last summer, it was also reported that the US Department of Defense intends to reduce the size of the army due to a record shortage of recruits. So, on June 30, it was reported that the US Armed Forces were faced with the problem of a serious shortage of recruits – this issue is most acute for the army and air force.

Media publications have noted that the number of those eligible to enlist in the military is declining. More and more young men and women are retiring because of obesity, drug use or criminal convictions. An internal Pentagon poll found that only 9% of young Americans who could serve in the military would like to enlist. This is the lowest figure since 2007.